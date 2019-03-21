Southwest Airlines (LUV) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Imperial Capital

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price decreased by Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the airline’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 51,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,351. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

