Southwest Airlines (LUV) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.29.

LUV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 69,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 73,955,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,618,545,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,346,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $794,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,228 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

