Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 381.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,917 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,952 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

LUV stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

