Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage Sells 1,320 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $45,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,925.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,899. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

