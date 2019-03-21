Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. Sells 5,911 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 5,911 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $212,973.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SFST opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,302,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 719.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 68,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

