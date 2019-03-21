South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $31.25 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

