SOOM (SOOM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $814.00

SOOM (CURRENCY:SOOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. SOOM has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $814.00 worth of SOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOOM has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One SOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00366695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.01640682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00226122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004856 BTC.

About SOOM

SOOM’s total supply is 88,257,261 coins. SOOM’s official website is fourthblockchain.org . SOOM’s official message board is fourthblockchain.org/notices.html . SOOM’s official Twitter account is @soomblockchain

SOOM Coin Trading

SOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.