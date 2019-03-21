Sony (SNE) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $44.04 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $77.62.

SNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sony from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.91 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Shares of SNE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 130,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Sony has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2,401.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Sony’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $234.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sony by 130.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

