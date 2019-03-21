Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.26.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/sontag-advisory-llc-takes-78000-position-in-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.