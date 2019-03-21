Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $71,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,525,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240,065 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,077,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,145,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

