Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a twelve month low of $791.37 and a twelve month high of $887.23.

