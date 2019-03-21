Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $184.65 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/sontag-advisory-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.