Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact BP (BP) Stock Price

News headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

NYSE:BP opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. BP has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. BP’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

