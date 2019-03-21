Media stories about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Determine earned a daily sentiment score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Determine’s score:

Get Determine alerts:

NASDAQ DTRM opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Determine has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Determine (DTRM) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/somewhat-critical-press-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-determine-dtrm-stock-price.html.

About Determine

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Determine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Determine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.