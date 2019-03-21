SolGold (SOLG) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40.92 ($0.53). 2,963,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.84 million and a PE ratio of -52.19.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

