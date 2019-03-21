Solaris (XLR) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00015260 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $95.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001883 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000258 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,657,698 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, Kucoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

