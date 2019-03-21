Smith Moore & CO. Sells 606 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,286,000 after purchasing an additional 843,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,736,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 673.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 840,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,196,000 after purchasing an additional 732,202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,223.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 343,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 317,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,093,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.39. 85,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,163. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Smith Moore & CO. Sells 606 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/smith-moore-co-sells-606-shares-of-vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.