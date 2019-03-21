Smartsheet (SMAR) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.19–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54-55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.05 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.59–0.55 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 300,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $9,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $618,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 871,133 shares of company stock valued at $28,514,208.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

