Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 111.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $9,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,133 shares of company stock worth $28,514,208 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,824,000 after buying an additional 2,048,846 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $40,607,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $32,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,011.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 538,853 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $45.69 on Monday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.