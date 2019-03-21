Smart Sand (SND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of SND opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

