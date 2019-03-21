Smart Sand (SND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “
Shares of SND opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.
