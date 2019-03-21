SM Energy (SM) Bonds Rise 1% During Trading

An issue of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on September 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.25 and were trading at $94.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

SM traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 2,009,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 576.33 and a beta of 3.11. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,875,000 after acquiring an additional 445,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,875,000 after acquiring an additional 445,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,335,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,716,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 631,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,336,000 after buying an additional 2,348,170 shares in the last quarter.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

