SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0511

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and $838,859.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Binance and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00363273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.01639193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00225173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004856 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

