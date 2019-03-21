SingularDTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $495,141.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $495,141.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00366695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.01640682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00226122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004856 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Braziliex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

