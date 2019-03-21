Simon Keswick Sells 4,000 Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) Stock

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider Simon Keswick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,327 ($82.67), for a total value of £253,080 ($330,693.85).

Jardine Matheson stock opened at GBX 6,235 ($81.47) on Thursday. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 66.65 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,699 ($87.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Jardine Matheson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, restaurant, luxury hotel, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

