Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,114.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,797.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/silverleafe-capital-partners-llc-has-309000-stake-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.