Sientra (SIEN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.90. 20,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,217,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.04.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.51% and a negative net margin of 121.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sientra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sientra by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sientra by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

