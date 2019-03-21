Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.56

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 371758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 148,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,347,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 92,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 215,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

