Shutterfly (SFLY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Shutterfly (NASDAQ: SFLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2019 – Shutterfly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter 2018, disappointing Shutterfly consumer growth is a major concern. The company also anticipates moderated Shutterfly consumer growth in the near term. This prompted management to lower adjusted EBITDA growth expectation for the next three year. Earnings estimate for the current-quarter and year have been stable over the past 30 days. Also, Shutterfly’s net revenues and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these boost digital camera sales. However, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are added positives.”

3/14/2019 – Shutterfly was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/9/2019 – Shutterfly was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2019 – Shutterfly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the S&P 500 in the past six months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter 2018, disappointing Shutterfly consumer growth is a major concern. The company also anticipates moderated Shutterfly consumer growth in the near term. This prompted management to lower adjusted EBITDA growth expectation for the next three year. Earnings estimate for the current-quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions over the past 30 days. Also, Shutterfly’s net revenues and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these boost digital camera sales. However, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are added positives.”

3/1/2019 – Shutterfly was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2019 – Shutterfly was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – Shutterfly is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Shutterfly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Earnings estimate for current quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions in the past 30 days. The company’s business is highly seasonal and thus it generally incurs losses in the first three quarters of the year. Also, Shutterfly’s net revenues and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these boost digital camera sales. However, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring also bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are likely to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative, under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, is an added positive.”

2/1/2019 – Shutterfly had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2019 – Shutterfly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Earnings estimate for current quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions in the past 30 days. The company’s business is highly seasonal and thus it generally incurs losses in the first three quarters of the year. Also, Shutterfly’s net revenues and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these boost digital camera sales. However, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring also bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are likely to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative, under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, is an added positive.”

1/25/2019 – Shutterfly was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2019 – Shutterfly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Earnings estimate for current quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions in the past 30 days. The company’s business is highly seasonal and thus it generally incurs losses in the first three quarters of the year. Also, Shutterfly’s net revenues and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these boost digital camera sales. However, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring also bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are likely to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative, under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, is an added positive.”

NASDAQ:SFLY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 392,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,206. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Shutterfly Inc alerts:

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.60 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 668 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $30,681.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michele Anderson sold 4,188 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $186,659.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,825.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shutterfly by 1,095.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shutterfly by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.