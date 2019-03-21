Shorty One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (SHORTY)

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Shorty has traded flat against the US dollar. Shorty has a total market capitalization of $826,788.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shorty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004555 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Shorty

SHORTY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site

Buying and Selling Shorty

Shorty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shorty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shorty using one of the exchanges listed above.

