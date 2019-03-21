Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) VP Sells $1,069,572.80 in Stock

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,069,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SERV opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SERV. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,760,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,553,000 after purchasing an additional 103,547 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,223,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,059,000 after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 299.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,552,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,432 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-serv-vp-sells-1069572-80-in-stock.html.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.