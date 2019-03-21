Service Co. International (SCI) Stake Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,328,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $358,950,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

