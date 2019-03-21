Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $4.63 million and $7.03 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,157,536 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinelprotocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, DDEX, GDAC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

