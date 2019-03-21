Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Sealed Air also posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,453. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In related news, Director Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,184.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

