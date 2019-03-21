Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 435,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David D. Houdeshell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $145,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $121,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $409,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,226 shares of company stock worth $637,843. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $150,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

