Scientific Games (SGMS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGMS. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $885.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,711,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,227.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 700,000 shares of company stock worth $11,795,000 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Scientific Games by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Scientific Games by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

