Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Stake Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $67.37 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx-stake-raised-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.