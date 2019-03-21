Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Holdings Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,083,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,777 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 969,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 849,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 672,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,456. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

