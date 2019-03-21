Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1565 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 41,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,542. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

