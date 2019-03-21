Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $47.94.
In other Scholastic news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
