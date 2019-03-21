Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

