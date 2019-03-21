Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $37.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

