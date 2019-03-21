Savannah Petroleum (SAVP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Savannah Petroleum from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Savannah Petroleum alerts:

SAVP stock opened at GBX 25.70 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Savannah Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.