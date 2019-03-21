Sanofi SA (SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,923. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.7395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

