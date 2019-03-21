SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SANDVIK AB/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SANDVIK AB/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00 SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors 1251 2965 1821 90 2.12

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 14.21%. Given SANDVIK AB/ADR’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SANDVIK AB/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANDVIK AB/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SANDVIK AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $11.52 billion $1.46 billion 14.12 SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors $13.04 billion $1.40 billion 18.47

SANDVIK AB/ADR’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SANDVIK AB/ADR. SANDVIK AB/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 12.89% 24.60% 11.74% SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors 9.02% 10.78% 5.06%

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR rivals beat SANDVIK AB/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. It also provides stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion alloy products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. In addition, it offers diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; and steel belts and processing systems. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

