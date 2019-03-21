Sanchez Energy (SNEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Sanchez Energy Company Profile
