San Leon Energy (SLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.40

Shares of San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.40 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 552923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.80 ($0.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of San Leon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 383 ($5.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

