San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

SJT opened at $5.67 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 829.8 net wells.

