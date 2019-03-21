salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $1,615,100.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,615,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $805,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $1,593,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,550,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $1,580,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $2,449,650.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $1,600,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $1,600,700.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.31, for a total value of $1,593,100.00.

CRM opened at $163.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.77, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $166.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 21,642,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,022,474,000 after buying an additional 4,321,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,694,432,000 after buying an additional 3,041,293 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

