RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 75,242 Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,011,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 249,109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 216,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEO opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Santander upgraded Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services and Nucleo Mobile Services. The Fixed Services segment offers basic telephone services; interconnection services; data transmission and internet services; information and communication technology services; other telephone services; and sale of equipment.

