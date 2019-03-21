RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $7.26 Million in Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Stock

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 164,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of Banco Macro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,879,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after buying an additional 734,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 498,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 41,558 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 39,760 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $111.67.

BMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

