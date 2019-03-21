Rubies 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Rubies has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a total market cap of $64,711.00 and $0.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00031816 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008255 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . Rubies’ official website is rbies.org

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

